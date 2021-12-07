Georginio Wijnaldum is tired of the criticism at PSG and is reportedly ready to move back to the Premier League after a dismal run in Ligue 1.

Georginio Wijnaldum has had enough according to a report from AS, the Netherlands international has found life hard at PSG. In 14 games, Wijnaldum scored only 1 goal after moving on a free transfer from Liverpool in the summer. Wijnaldum has altered starts with sub appearances, scoring his lone goal of the season last week against Lens.

Wijnaldum aired his grievances in an interview in October stating, “I can't say I'm completely happy, because the situation is not what I wanted… But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter.” Wijnaldum went on to say, "I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to.”

Now it is reported that Wijnaldum regrets his decision to play at PSG and wants to go back to the Premier League, although Wijnaldum has a contract at PSG until June of 2024.

Georginio Wijnaldum on Newcastle United’s radar

According to Team Talk, Wijnaldum’s agent is working on getting him out of PSG and Newcastle United might be a destination at the end of the season. Wijnaldum still wants to make it work at PSG but if things don’t change, he would consider a return to the Premier League.

Newcastle United who are in a desperate race to get out of relegation, may pull the trigger earlier but it’s doubtful Wijnaldum would move now to Newcastle United given their situation.

