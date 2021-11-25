Barcelona could have yet another thing to worry about. According to reports, Liverpool and Chelsea have one of their top prospects on their sights as contract renewal talks are stalling.

Xavi Hernandez's return to Barcelona came in a critical moment for the club. Following a disappointing process under Ronald Koeman, the club needs to get back on track again but the outlook isn't encouraging.

Despite the club icon is back and with him there's quite optimism again, the 2021-22 season hasn't begun well for Los Cules. With plenty of work to do in La Liga and the Champions League, where they are at risk of being eliminated, the Catalans are also battling with a terrible financial situation.

Unfortunately, things don't seem to be getting any easier. Not only they need to strengthen their squad, but they also must protect their young, valuable assets. However, one of their most exciting talents is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea and Liverpool while he's stalling to sign a new deal.

Report: Barcelona defender stalls contract talks, draws interest from Chelsea and Liverpool

Even though the current roster might not be the best Barca have had over the last few years, it has plenty of youthful talent who are expected to be the club's future superstars. But they need to be aware of other teams' interest in any of them.

According to ESPN, Barcelona are struggling to get Ronald Araujo to sign a contract extension, and that could catch the eye of Premier League clubs. Marca cites Liverpool and Chelsea as two clubs who may consider a move for the Uruguayan center-back, whose deal is up in 2023.

Araujo, 22, has quickly become one of Barcelona's most important players this season as he's also expected to rule the defense for the years to come. He has expressed his desire to stay at the club, so maybe it's just a matter of time before he pens a new deal. However, as long as his contract expiration date stays the same, it shouldn't be a surprise that more clubs join the queue to land him.