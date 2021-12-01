Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to be absent in January while they're on international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations, so Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in landing a Colombian star who caught his eye.

Liverpool got off to a strong start to the 2021-22 season, in which they hope to fight both for the Premier League and Champions League. However, there's still a long way to go and the quest for any of these titles won't get any easier.

Right now, the English league title race is extremely tight with Chelsea and Manchester City looking as heavy favorites to challenge for the trophy as well. Last season, casualties have proven costly for the Reds, which is why Jurgen Klopp doesn't want history to repeat itself only a year later.

But Liverpool will unfortunately suffer two big abscences in January as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations, which will run from January 9 until February 6. However, they might have a backup plan.

Liverpool reportedly target Colombian star as Salah, Mane backup in January

Liverpool are determined to learn from last season's experience to get back to glory days this term. Klopp saw how the lack of alternatives cost his side a trophyless campaign, so now he would be a step ahead.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the German boss wants to bring in Luis Diaz of Porto to Liverpool in the winter transfer window. The Colombian midfielder had a fantastic performance with his national team in the 2021 Copa America and has already drawn interest from the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea.

Diaz has carried his great international level to club competition as he has apparently caught the eye of Klopp. Porto faced Liverpool twice in the ongoing UCL and the former Junior player has reportedly made an impression on the Reds manager.

A few months ago, it was reported that Porto set an €80 million price for Luis Diaz amid interest of other clubs. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a move in winter, but the truth is that they can't risk falling apart in the title race while Salah and Mane are on international duty.