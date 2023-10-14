Manchester United are living a complicated start of the season as 10th place in the Premier League far away of title contenders such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

In the second year of Erik ten Hag as coach of the team, the rebuilding process hasn’t been successful. Furthermore, the Red Devils are close of another disaster in Europe as last place of Group A in the Champions League behind Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

That’s why, considering the drought of titles in the last few years, thousands of fans blame the ownership for an extended crisis. The Glazer family took over in 2005 amid major discontent from the club’s supporters.

Now, thanks to the debt levels and the lack of results on the field, Manchester United seemed ready to finally have a change. A group of investors from Qatar had a clear advantage, but, the end of that story might be surprising.

Manchester United reject enormous bid from Qatar

According to an exclusive report of Fabrizio Romano, Sheikh Jassim is prepared to shut down the negotiations to buy Manchester United. As a consequence, that massive proposal of the Qatari group would be officially withdrawn from the table.

A few days ago, Jassim presented a new offer to the Glazer family. Romano points out the final bid was almost double than the $3.5B market valuation of the club.

Furthermore, $1.5B extra investment was planned for the team and, as part of the agreement, all old debt would have been cleared. However, the owners of Manchester United rejected it.

Now, Sheikh Jassim’s team have confirmed to Fabrizio Romano that they’ve withdrawn from the process. Of course, the club’s decision took them by surprise as it was a fully cash bid.

What’s next for Manchester United?

If the Glazer family rejected such a big offer from Qatar, it’s difficult to foresee they’ll sell the club in the near future. This will extend the confrontation with a fan base asking for better investments on the club.

During the first years after the Glazers arrived, Alex Ferguson was crucial to maintain the winning pace. In that period of time, they conquered five Premier Leagues and one Champions League.

However, since Ferguson left the bench in 2013, Manchester United have only four trophies to show for and the front office has been severely criticized for the coaches brought in, lack of investment for the training facilities and a massive waste of money in players who have been a failure.