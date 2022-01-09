Manchester City are eying one of Barcelona's young talents for next season, amid reports that the Catalans might be interested to sell to have space in the squad for Erling Haaland and clean-up the accounts.

While Barcelona is looking to add more talent to the squad, Manchester City have reportedly joined PSG, Man United and Liverpool in the pursuit of one of their young talents. While right now the Catalans aren’t keen to let him go, the situation might change in the summer.

Barcelona are looking to sign Erling Haaland next summer, as they have been in need of a big star since Lionel Messi left the club last summer. However, in order to do that, they might sacrifice one of their wonderkids. Not only because they need space in the squad, but also due to their financial situation, which includes a €1,350 million debt.

So far, the Catalans have done what they could to ensure that their younger talents stay in the club. For example, Pedri renewed his contract with the club until 2026 and has a $1.1 billion release clause and Ansu Fati will be staying until 2027 ($1.17 billion). However, they still have one more starlet that hasn’t renewed yet.

Man City want this Barcelona midfielder to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City are the latest club to show interest in 17-year-old Gavi. Pep Guardiola want a young playmaker to accompany Kevin De Bruyne in the middle. The reports appear amid rumors that Barcelona could be willing to listen to offers due to their major financial problems.

Gavi has a €50m release clause and his contract is set to run out next year (June 2023). However, in December, reports from Marca, stated that the midfielder wanted to renew his contract until 2026 and that Xavi considered him “non-transferable”.

According to the reports, he also is hesitant about making a move so early in his career. Gavi has made 22 senior appearances for the Catalan giants so far this season. However, the negotiations between club and player haven’t been so smooth. So, with the financial situation and the signing of new players, Gavi’s future could be somewhere else.