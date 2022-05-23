Following a quite disappointing campaign, Paris Saint-Germain are expected to part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino, but Zinedine Zidane no longer seems to be the favorite to take over.

The 2021-22 season is officially over for Paris Saint-Germain, and now is when the big decisions are expected to be made. With Kylian Mbappe on board for at least three more years, PSG now can shift their attention to other important matters.

The season has not gone according to plan for the French club, despite its Ligue 1 success. The Parisians were the most aggressive team in the summer transfer market, entered the season with Champions League aspirations, yet their results and performances left much to be desired.

Mauricio Pochettino is under contract until 2023, but PSG are expected to fire him this summer. The big question is who would take the reins in case that happens, and it seems they already have another name in mind besides Zinedine Zidane.

Report: Mauricio Pochettino on the way out, PSG have a plan B to Zinedine Zidane

According to Foot-Mercato and Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim. The report suggests that Luis Campos, who is expected to replace Leonardo as PSG's sporting director, would be interested in hiring him.

For months, PSG were heavily linked with a potential move for Zinedine Zidane, who stepped away from Real Madrid last summer. Zizou has enough credentials to take over at the Parc des Princes, as he has the Champions League experience the front office has been seeking for years.

However, it seems that they have to think about other options, and that's when Amorim becomes a strong candidate for the job. The Portuguese has led Sporting CP to the league title in the 2020-21 season and guided the club to the Champions League round of 16 this year.

Amorim, 37, seems to have a bright future as manager. But he is under contract with the Portuguese club until 2024, which is why PSG would have to trigger a €30 million release clause to appoint him this offseason.