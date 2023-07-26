Kylian Mbappe has the entire soccer world in suspense. The star player’s final decision about his future created a historic controversy with PSG. The club won’t let him go for free to Real Madrid and, as a consequence, he didn’t travel to the preseason in Japan.

More pressure for Mbappe came when many reports pointed Paris Saint-Germain are ready for a transfer to the highest bidder. He has a valid contract with the French club until the summer of 2024. That’s why, if PSG don’t want to let him go for free, they have to sell him now. A race against time.

As a consequence, the locker room at PSG is absolutely divided. His teammates don’t know for sure what to say or do considering Kylian Mbappe is their leader. A veteran decided to speak about it and there might be huge consequences.

Report: PSG angry at Marquinhos after stance on Kylian Mbappe

A few days ago, Marquinhos talked about Kylian Mbappe’s situation during a press conference at the team’s preseason in Japan. “He is an exceptional player. Very strong. But this is a matter for the front office. I hope it ends well and that he comes back with us to help us this season.”

Though there was nothing wrong with what the defender said, a new report from RMC Sport points out PSG are absolutely mad at Marquinhos for speaking about the subject to the media.

The topic will be very controversial in the next few days as Kylian Mbappe has already rejected any proposal from Saudi Arabia. That’s why, Paris Saint-Germain’s front office don’t want any player taking sides.

The information doesn’t clarify if there will be any sanctions for the Brazilian star. Nevertheless, it seems to be that everything ended in a private warning for Marquinhos and the rest of the team. More suspense in a massive story.