Christophe Galtier’s time at PSG is all but done according to an ESPN report, which states that the current PSG manager and the club have been discussing terms of his sacking for the last few weeks.

On June 6th it was reported that Christophe Galtier would no longer be the manager of PSG, but it has been about getting through the red tape the last few weeks. Galtier recently was arrested and accused of making a racial comment during his time at Nice.

The report continues stating that former Spain manager Luis Enrique will be presented as the new PSG manager on Wednesday in a press conference.

Luis Enrique’s managerial record

Luis Enrique began his career in the Barcelona youth academy coaching Barcelona B before moving on to Roma in Serie A. After that in 2013 he took over Celta de Vigo before taking over Barcelona from 2014-2017. Most recently Luis Enrique coached Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Spanish international has a 58.76 winning percentage and his best stint was at Barcelona where he led the Catalan giants to 9 championships. With Spain he coached the national team in two stints with his last one being heavily criticized for doing live streaming post World Cup matches. Spain had a disappointing World Cup being eliminated in the round of 16 to darlings Morocco.