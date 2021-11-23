Manchester United's search for a new manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could spark a chain of events that involves PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane. But it could also affect Real Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's days as Manchester United head coach are over following a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season. The Red Devils are looking for a new manager again, and all the eyes are on PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

According to reports, should the former Southampton and Tottenham coach makes a shocking return to the Premier League, Zinedine Zidane could take over at Parc des Princes.

Zizou is without a club since stepping away from Real Madrid at the end of last season and he is understood to be keen on taking the reins of Paris Saint-Germain. That move, however, could affect El Merengue.

The reason why Real Madrid won't want PSG to hire Zidane

The French manager has guided Los Blancos to an incredible success during his two spells at Santiago Bernabeu, delivering three UEFA Champions League titles in a row plus two La Liga trophies.

But he might be looking for a new challenge now, and Paris would seduce him. But, as reported by As, if he becomes the PSG manager, Real Madrid's plan to land Kylian Mbappe could be at risk.

The French superstar is believed to be eager to join the Spanish giants and, with his contract running out next summer, it seems like he may accomplish that goal soon. But with Zizou in Paris, the outlook could change for all parties involved.

Zidane, one of the most respected managers in world soccer, has been a childhood idol of Mbappe and he would persuade the striker to continue in the French capital and play for him.

Mbappe has admitted he wanted a move to Madrid last summer, and everything indicates he looks forward to get the move done this time. However, it's also true that it would be hard for him - like for pretty much any player on the planet - to say no to Zidane. So, it remains to be seen what finally happens with the PSG managerial position. But, just in case, it would be understandable that Madrid prefer things to stay the way they are.