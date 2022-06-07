After missing out on Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid put their sights on the 22-year-old defensive midfielder and according to reports will officially sign the French international soon.

Aurélien Tchouaméni was a wanted man with rumors of a move to AC Milan, PSG, Liverpool, and Real Madrid, Tchouaméni has been a hot commodity for well over a year. The Monaco player began his career at Bordeaux in 2018 and is set for a major move to Real Madrid in the summer.

At Monaco, Tchouaméni played in over 90 matches and displayed his talents in two and a half seasons. What makes Tchouaméni such a find? According to his scouting report the French star is wise beyond his years, being a very good tackler and passer of the ball. Scouting reports have noted Tchouaméni’s smart interception skills, and this is what ultimately put him over the line to sign with Real Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, despite the interest from other clubs, Tchouaméni made up his mind that Real Madrid was his preferred destination. Here are the details of the contract that is reported to be announced soon between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Real Madrid.

Aurélien Tchouaméni’s Real Madrid contract details

According to reports Aurélien Tchouaméni’s transfer will be in the range of €80 million plus add-ons to eventually round off to €100 million. An astonishing transfer value that could be debated especially considering when Darwin Núñez of Benfica is reported to be in the 70 million range.

Other details of Tchouaméni’s contract are that it will last until 2027, according to Romano, PSG was ready to offer more for the player, but it was Tchouaméni’s insistence to move to Real Madrid that the deal was secured.

The personal terms between the player and club were reached prior to the UEFA Champions League final and the deal between clubs was reached yesterday.

Real Madrid is moving the market as the club is also set to announce the contract extension of Luka Modrić, who was clutch during the club’s Champions League run this season.