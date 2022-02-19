Real Madrid have reportedly made an offer for a Chelsea star, also wanted by Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United, despite previous reports saying that the negotitaions had stopped. Here, check out the full story.

Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market despite the winter window being closed and the summer window being months away. According to new reports, the Spanish club has made an official offer to Chelsea for one of its most coveted players, also wanted by PSG and Manchester United.

Los Blancos have several targets in the market, including, of course, Paris Saint Germain jewel Kylian Mbappé, who could be closer than ever to play for Madrid. However, they have also been looking for players to reinforce their defense. Especially since they hadn’t been able to find a replacement for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, who left the club last year.

While there were reports from Marca that suggested that they had lost interest in this Chelsea defender, it seems like the tables have turned and now they actually have made an official offer to sign him as a free agent. Here, check out the full story.

Real Madrid reportedly made an official offer for Rudiger

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Real Madrid offered Rudiger a five-year contract for 11 million euros per year. Sky Sports also reports that Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger talks over a new contract have stalled.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and he’s free to negotiate a pre-deal with other clubs. According to previous reports by Marca, the player’s demands have been too high for the Blues, who are still trying to make another offer for the player to stay.

Other clubs interested in the Germany international are Paris Saint Germain, who last year signed several deals with free agents, and Manchester United, as per ESPN report, Ralf Rangnick is a “long term admirer.”