Report: Two English giants interested in Keylor Navas, who has to return to PSG

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, they put Keylor Navas in a tough spot. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper was benched, but eventually, he decided to be a starter elsewhere.

The Costa Rican star found the playing time he was looking for at Nottingham Forest, where he rediscovered the best version of himself. Navas played a pivotal role in helping them stay in the top-flight, and his performances didn’t go unnoticed.

Even at 36, the veteran goalkeeper seems to be on the radar of many English clubs. Navas has to return to PSG this summer, but since Donnarumma is still their starter, chances are he leaves for good this time.

Report: Keylor Navas on the radar of four English clubs

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Navas has decided to make the Premier League his priority once his six-month loan at Nottingham Forest officially expires.

The report claims he has drawn interest from Chelsea, Tottenham, Brentford, and Leicester. The Blues may go after a keeper this summer to have a fresh start at the position, while Spurs would be looking for a replacement of Hugo Lloris.

The Bees may have chances since they could guarantee Navas the starting job, while the Foxes would run from behind after being relegated to the Championship.