The 21-year-old defender is on loan at 1899 Hoffenheim, but his future at Bayern Munich is pretty much done.

Chris Richards has found a place to showcase his talents at 1899 Hoffenheim, going on loan twice in the last two seasons. At 1899 Hoffenheim Richards has played 17 games and scored 1 goal this season, with 11 games last year. The USMNT defender has earned 8 caps for Gregg Berhalter’s side and is expected to miss the final three games of World Cup qualification due to injury.

Now according to BILD, Richards' future at Bayern Munich is what could be changing as the German giants are open to selling the player in the summer. Bayern is set to bring in defenders during the summer, the biggest name being Antonio Rüdiger, currently at Chelsea.

With opportunities thin and a World Cup looming Richards is hoping to find a permanent home, which could still be 1899 Hoffenheim, Richards has a market value of around $12 million.

Chris Richards injury update

Chris Richards has been out of action the last 5 games for his club but is expected to return after the March international window. “I’m assuming that he will be fully operational after the international break at the latest and will then be a factor for me for the rest of the season”, Hoffenheim manager Sebastian Hoeness said in a press conference on Thursday.

Richards was a part of the FC Dallas youth set up before moving to Germany and playing in Bayern Munich’s youth teams. Richards only played 5 games at Bayern, to good reviews, before being shipped out on loan twice. Richards current Bayern deal ends in 2025, which makes a transfer more than likely.