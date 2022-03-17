Familiar foes meet this weekend when River Plate welcome lifelong rivals Boca Juniors to Estadio Monumental on Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, and how to watch the Argentine Superclasico in the US.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time, TV channel in the US for Argentine Superclasico in 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

Matchday 7 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will bring us an exciting round full of derbies. Of course, this weekend will be headlined by one of the biggest rivalries in world soccer, the fascinating Superclasico between lifelong rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch the game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

El Millonario arrive at the derby riding on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions (W5 D1). Last weekend, Marcelo Gallardo's men were ruthless against Gimnasia to claim a comfortable 4-0 home win. Will River keep the momentum going when they host the archrivals?

On the other hand, El Xeneize got back on track on time before the derby but it remains to be seen whether they're actually ready for it. Last time out, Boca claimed a road win over Estudiantes but manager Sebastian Battaglia is still in a hot seat - and this game could be crucial for his future.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors: Date of the Superclasico

River Plate and Boca Juniors will face each other on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Estadio Monumental. Last time they met last year, El Millonario emerged victorious at home with a comfortable 2-1 win.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Superclasico River Plate vs. Boca Juniors

The Argentine Superclasico between River Plate and Boca Juniors on Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, Fanatiz, PrendeTV.