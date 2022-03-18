Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will bring us the exciting derby between River Plate and Boca Juniors this weekend. Here, check out the predicted lineups for the Argentine Superclasico.

The wait is over. River Plate and Boca Juniors face off for the first time this year on Sunday, March 20, on Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, take a look at the predicted lineups for the Superclasico, which will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial).

El Millonario will host the arch-rivals for the second straight year, having won in 2021 their first league derby at home in more than a decade. On the other hand, El Xeneize will try to end their own negative streak at the opponent's territory.

Both teams will take center stage this weekend at the iconic Estadio Monumental, where Boca will not play with their traditional home jersey for the first time in an official Superclasico. Will the yellow kit bring them good luck this time?

River Plate lineup

Longtime River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has already confirmed the starting eleven in a press conference. There are no surprises in the Millonario lineup, headlined by Manchester City signing Julian Alvarez up front.

River Plate starting XI: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Paulo Diaz, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez; Santiago Simon, Nicolas De La Cruz, Esequiel Barco; Julian Álvarez.

Boca Juniors predicted lineup

Meanwhile, Boca head coach Sebastian Battaglia has not revealed his starting lineup yet. However, El Xeneize are expected to be lead by Dario Benedetto as their No. 9, while youngsters like Cristian Medina and Aaron Molinas could also start. Besides, Carlos Zambrano would replace Carlos Izquierdoz in defense due to the latter's injury.

Boca Juniors predicted lineup: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Guillermo 'Pol' Fernandez, Juan Ramirez; Oscar Romero/Aaron Molinas; Sebastian Villa, Dario Benedetto.