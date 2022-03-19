River Plate will play the Superclasico against Boca Juniors this Sunday, March 20 at the Antonio V. Liberty for the Matchday 7 of the Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

River Plate and Boca Juniors will face each other this Sunday, March 20 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium, better known as “El Monumental”, in a game valid for the Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

This is the game that paralyzes all soccer in Argentina. The two most popular teams in the country meet in a match in which something more than just 3 points is always at stake. These two teams have a century-old rivalry, in which they have faced each other in both local and international competitions (where the final of the Libertadores that both played in 2018 stands out).

The two teams arrive in more or less the same conditions, perhaps River Plate a little better with 13 points and leaders in Zone 1. However, Boca have 11 points and are only 2 behind the leaders of Zone 2. Although obviously, being a Superclasico, these numbers mean very little and both teams will play for something more than just a victory.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Antonio V. Liberti Stadium, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the Argentine League (without taking into account the amateur era or national or international cups) Boca and River have faced each other 203 times, with the "Xeneizes" dominating the statistics, since they have won 74 times, while River did in 66. Also, there were 63 ties. The last game between the two was in the 2021 League with a 2-1 victory for River.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, March 20 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti (“El Monumental”) Stadium for the Matchday 7 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, Fanatiz, PrendeTV.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -120 odds, while Boca Juniors have +350. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

Caliente River Plate -120 Tie +255 Boca Juniors +350

*Odds via Caliente