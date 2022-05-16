River Plate will host Colo Colo for Matchday 5 of the Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

River Plate are the leaders of Group F with almost a perfect score: 10 out of 12 possible (they only tied against Fortaleza and won all the others). Their place in the next round would be fully assured with just a draw, although of course Marcelo Gallardo's team will try to achieve something more, especially playing in “El Monumental”.

In the case of Colo Colo, they have a tough game ahead of them, although their position at the moment is good: they are second with a difference of 3 points over Fortaleza. A defeat for the Chileans and a victory for the Brazilians would mean that everything should be defined in the final Matchday, where both will face each other in Chile. Of course, Colo Colo will want to reach that game with at least a small difference over Fortaleza, so in the final Matchday they will only need to draw to advance to the next phase, and to achieve that difference it would be enough to equalize against River.

River Plate vs Colo Colo: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between River Plate and Colo Colo will be played at the El Monumental on Thursday, May 19 at 8:00 (ET).

River Plate vs Colo Colo: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Colo Colo

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between River Plate and Colo Colo in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

