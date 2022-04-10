River Plate and Fortaleza clash on El Monumental Stadium in their second match of Group F of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

River Plate and Fortaleza will face each other at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium (El Monumental), Buenos Aires for Matchday 2 of Group F of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).

El Millonario left with a bittersweet taste from its debut in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. River Plate defeated Alianza Lima 1-0, but near the end of the match, the result and the event were tainted when Alianza Lima winger Aldair Rodríguez took a cheap shot at Robert Rojasand fractured his right tibia and fibula. The Paraguayan defender was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment and arrived at the team hotel with his leg in a cast and on a stretcher. After the game, Marcelo Gallardo said: “The injury is going to take him a long time to recover. But Robert is strong, he will come back well".

On the other hand, Fortaleza is far from being considered one of Brazil's historic teams, it has not won any relevant titles throughout its history and in fact, this is its first participation in the Copa Libertadores. However, it should not be overlooked that its present is very good and under the leadership of Juan Pablo Vojvoda, it is going through a great moment. In addition, the Brazilian team was defeated by Colo-Colo 2-1 in its first 2022 Copa Libertadores match.

River Plate vs Fortaleza: Date

River Plate and Fortaleza will face each other at El Monumental Stadium on Wednesday, April 13 for their second match of Group F of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

River Plate vs Fortaleza: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6: 00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch River Plate vs Fortaleza

The game to be played between River Plate and Fortaleza for their second match of Group F for the 2022 Copa Libertadores will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).