River Plate will play against Gimnasia de La Plata for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Argentine League

River Plate will host Gimnasia de La Plata in a game valid for the Matchday 9 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch this game in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

River Plate came close to returning to victory on Matchday 8 when they visited Velez Sarsfield at the Jose Amalfitani. Almost at the end of the game, the locals scored a 2-2 that left River without the possibility of approaching the top of the standings, something that they will try to do in this Matchday 9 with the advantage that they will play at home.

Gimnasia de La Plata are one of the immediate persecutors of the leaders. The "Lobo" got 15 points out of a possible 24 as a result of 4 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss. They have undoubtedly shown a high level in this 2022 Argentine League, and now they have the chance to show it even more against a difficult rival like River Plate.

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Date

This 2022 Argentine League match between River Plate and Gimnasia de La Plata that will take place at the El Monumental, Belgrano, Argentina will be played on Thursday, July 21 at 8:30 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Gimnasia

River Plate and Gimnasia will play this 2022 Argentine League match this Thursday, July 21 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyCSports International.

