River Plate will receive Platense for the Matchday 25 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

After the results that occurred in the last two Matchdays, River Plate were favored and managed to get closer to the first places and now, although not the main favorites, they are among the candidates to win the title. Although of course, if they want to go all the way with a chance, they need to win.

For Platense, the main objective is to maintain the category. Although they are not the most difficult team, the truth is that several bad results in a row could lead to their eventual relegation. That is why, to be calm, they need to obtain points that allow them to detach themselves from that complicated red zone.

River Plate vs Platense: Kick-Off Time

River Plate will play against Platense for the Matchday 24 of the 2022 Argentine League this Wednesday, October 12 at the “El Monumental” in Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 (EDT)

Costa Rica: 6:30

Croatia: 2:30 AM (October 13)

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Israel: 3:30 AM (October 13)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 AM (October 13)

Serbia: 2:30 AM (October 13)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Platense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ViX, Star+

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: ViX, ESPN 4 North, Star+

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+, ViX

International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play, Onefootball

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+, VIX

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount + (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+