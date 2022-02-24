River Plate and Racing Club face off on Matchday 4 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

River Plate vs Racing Club: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

Familiar foes meet on Matchday 4 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 when River Plate welcome Racing Club to Estadio Monumental. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch the game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

El Millonario head into this clash aiming to continue to pave the way towards the title. Marcelo Gallardo's side overcame a tough start to the tournament by recording two wins in a row, defeating Newell's Old Boys 2-0 last time out.

On the other hand, Fernando Gago caught a breath of fresh air at La Academia as his team got back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Argentinos Juniors on Matchday 3. Will Racing Club build on that triumph to pull off a shock at the Monumental?

River Plate vs Racing Club: Date

River Plate and Racing Club will face each other on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Estadio Monumental. Last time they met last year, El Millonario destroyed La Academia 4-0 to secure the league title on Matchday 22 of the 2021 Liga Profesional.

River Plate vs Racing Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Racing Club in the US

The game to be played between River Plate and Racing Club on Matchday 4 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: Fanatiz.