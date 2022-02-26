River Plate will face Racing this Sunday, February 27 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti (“El Monumental”) Stadium for the Matchday 4 of the Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

River Plate vs Racing Club: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

River Plate and Racing will face each other this Sunday, February 27 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium, better known as “El Monumental”, in a game valid for the Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

After a bad start, in which they lost 1-0 to Union de Santa Fe, River Plate recovered by winning their games for Matchdays 2 and 3 with great authority. With the defeat of the leaders, Platense, the "Millionarios" have the possibility of reaching the top of the standings if they manage to get the 3 points in this Matchday 4.

In the case of Racing, they could also take the lead in Zone 1 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. After the defeat of Platense, Banfield with 8 points are now the new leaders with 8 points. Racing Club currently have 5, so if they win as visitors to River they could reach the top of the standings.

River Plate vs Racing Club: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Time: 5:15 PM (ET)

Location: Antonio Vespucio Liberti (“El Monumental”) Stadium, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

River Plate vs Racing Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

River Plate vs Racing Club: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The derby between River Plate and Racing Club is one of the most important and oldest in Argentina sports (not only soccer). Until now, the clear dominators of the statistics have been the "Millionarios", who obtained 92 victories compared to 41 for the "Academia", and also there were 43 draws for a total of 176 professional games. The difference is 44 games in favor of River Plate.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Racing Club in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, February 27 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti (“El Monumental”) Stadium for the Matchday 4 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between River Plate and Racing Club will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional.

River Plate vs Racing Club: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: unsurprisingly River Plate are the favorite with -209 odds, while Racing have +600. A tie would finish in a +320 payout.

Caliente River Plate -209 Tie +320 Racing +600

*Odds via Caliente