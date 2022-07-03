River Plate will play against Velez Sarsfield for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

River Plate will host Velez Sarsfield at "El Monumental" for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Fanatiz (free trial).

Velez Sarsifield have a great chance to advance to the quarterfinals, although they know it won't be easy. The 1-0 victory achieved in their stadium gives them some relief and the possibility of advancing to the next phase with only a draw. Clearly they must be careful and very important not to trust the result of the first leg.

River Plate know that they have the obligation to win by at least one goal difference against a tough team, but with the advantage of playing at home. The team led by Marcelo Gallardo is one of the main favorites to win the title this year, and without a doubt it is in games like these that they must show that favoritism.

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between River Plate and Velez Sarsfield will be played at the “El Monumental” Stadium on Wednesday, July 6 at 8:30 (ET).

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between River Plate and Velez Sarsfield in the United States on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield anywhere

