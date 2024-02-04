Roma vs Cagliari: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 5, 2024

Roma will play against Cagliari in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is the clash that concludes Matchday 23 in Serie A, featuring two teams with distinct ambitions for the season. On one side, we have the home team, Roma, currently sitting at 35 points, trailing Atalanta by 4 points, the last team in the UEFA Champions League qualification zone.

Undoubtedly, Roma aim to secure that position and recognizes that a victory is crucial for their pursuit. Their opponents will be Cagliari, currently occupying the last relegation place. They require at least one point to escape from this precarious position.

Roma vs Cagliari: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (February 6)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 6)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (February 6)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 6)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 6)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (February 6)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 8:45 AM (February 6)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 7:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 6)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Roma vs Cagliari: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3, Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Zoom, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal