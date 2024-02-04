Roma will play against Cagliari in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This is the clash that concludes Matchday 23 in Serie A, featuring two teams with distinct ambitions for the season. On one side, we have the home team, Roma, currently sitting at 35 points, trailing Atalanta by 4 points, the last team in the UEFA Champions League qualification zone.
Undoubtedly, Roma aim to secure that position and recognizes that a victory is crucial for their pursuit. Their opponents will be Cagliari, currently occupying the last relegation place. They require at least one point to escape from this precarious position.
Roma vs Cagliari: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (February 6)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 6)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (February 6)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 6)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 6)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (February 6)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 8:45 AM (February 6)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 7:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 6)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Roma vs Cagliari: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium
International: Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3, Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Zoom, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal