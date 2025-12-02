Former Cowboys DE blasts Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers on NFL Live: ‘They’re exactly where they deserve to be’

Former Dallas Cowboys DE and current analyst Marcus Spears has intensified the criticism against the Pittsburgh Steelers, particularly targeting the quarterback situation and dropping a harsh quote about Aaron Rodgers. Appearing on NFL Live, Spears stated not only that the team deserves its current position but also that these struggles have been years in the making.

“We all know the truth…,” Spears said, addressing the poor state of the Steelers’ offense. He recalled how the team had placed faith in Rodgers, only to see it fail: “They put all the chips on Aaron Rodgers… They thought this particular year he was going to be able to max out as a 42-year-old quarterback and hopefully make it to the playoffs.”

Spears also added, “They still not where they need to be…,” referencing the fact that the Steelers should be more dominant within their division, where they currently sit in the second spot behind the Ravens with a 6-6 record and remain squarely on the bubble for a playoff berth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spears says Steelers need a change

Spears is far from the only voice calling for a shift in Pittsburgh. “It’s a retooling that needs to take place at Pittsburgh… That’s it, it’s that simple!,” said the former Cowboys and Ravens player. This joins a significant number of recent voices, including others who have harshly criticized Head Coach Mike Tomlin for the team’s predicament.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Spears’ message was partly directed at Rodgers and the other quarterbacks, stating clearly that a team cannot function without a quality arm. “Like the team cannot go in any direction until you get the most important position [quarterback] right,” he said, mentioning how the Steelers have been searching for a good quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tomlin’s net worth: How much money has the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made?

When did the Steelers last miss the Playoffs?

Despite the criticism aimed at the Steelers, Rodgers, and Tomlin, the team, though testing various quarterbacks, has managed to play in the playoffs four times since 2020, missing the postseason only in 2023. However, all four of those appearances were Wild Card games, and they lost every single one.