Atalanta will face off against Juventus this Sunday, October 1 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Atalanta vs Juventus FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]
After AC Milan‘s 2-0 victory against Lazio, the “Rossoneri” team took the lead in Serie A. This will exert pressure on their two rivals, both of whom are also vying for the top spot in the league standings.
Juventus, with 13 points, could narrow the gap to just 2 points from the summit. However, they face a challenging match ahead as they are up against Atalanta, who also have 12 points and could get within reach of Milan if they secure all 3 points.
Atalanta vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (October 2)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 2)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 2)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (October 2)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (October 2)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (October 2)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Atalanta vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, K24 TV
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 12 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Soccer Plus