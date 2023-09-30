Atalanta vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Atalanta will face off against Juventus this Sunday, October 1 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Atalanta vs Juventus FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

After AC Milan‘s 2-0 victory against Lazio, the “Rossoneri” team took the lead in Serie A. This will exert pressure on their two rivals, both of whom are also vying for the top spot in the league standings.

Juventus, with 13 points, could narrow the gap to just 2 points from the summit. However, they face a challenging match ahead as they are up against Atalanta, who also have 12 points and could get within reach of Milan if they secure all 3 points.

