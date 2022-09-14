Roma and HJK Helsinki will clash off on Thursday at Stadio Olimpico in the second matchday of Group C of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Roma vs HJK Helsinki: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Roma will come against HJK Helsinki on Thursday at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group C. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their first overall meeting. AS Roma of Italy and HJK Helsinki of Finland have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.

The game will be played on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Roma vs HJK Helsinki: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Roma vs HJK Helsinki: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

Mexico: Star+

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Russia: matchtv.ru, Match! Football 1, Sportbox.ru

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

UK: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com