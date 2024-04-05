In the upcoming edition of the “Derby della Capitale,” Roma and Lazio are set to collide on Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Explore all the essential information about this highly anticipated fixture, including how to catch the action via TV broadcast or live streaming in your region.
Prepare for an electrifying weekend fixture as Roma and Lazio lock horns once again in the highly anticipated “Derby della Capitale.” Both teams are vying for coveted qualification spots in international cups, intensifying the stakes of this fierce rivalry.
Roma aim to secure a spot in the prestigious Champions League, while Lazio seek to secure a berth in the Europa League while thwarting Napoli’s aspirations in the Conference League positions. Beyond mere points, this derby is laden with historical significance and passionate rivalry, making it a spectacle not to be missed.
Roma vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (April 2)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (April 2)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (April 2)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
Roma vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
India: JioTV, Sports18 3
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App
Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal