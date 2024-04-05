Roma play against Lazio in a game valid for the Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Roma vs Lazio: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Serie A Matchday 31

In the upcoming edition of the “Derby della Capitale,” Roma and Lazio are set to collide on Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Explore all the essential information about this highly anticipated fixture, including how to catch the action via TV broadcast or live streaming in your region.

[Watch Roma vs Lazio in the USA on Paramount+]

Prepare for an electrifying weekend fixture as Roma and Lazio lock horns once again in the highly anticipated “Derby della Capitale.” Both teams are vying for coveted qualification spots in international cups, intensifying the stakes of this fierce rivalry.

Roma aim to secure a spot in the prestigious Champions League, while Lazio seek to secure a berth in the Europa League while thwarting Napoli’s aspirations in the Conference League positions. Beyond mere points, this derby is laden with historical significance and passionate rivalry, making it a spectacle not to be missed.

Roma vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (April 2)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (April 2)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (April 2)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Roma vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

India: JioTV, Sports18 3

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App

Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal