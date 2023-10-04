How to watch Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores have a significant matchup to break a goalless tie. This confrontation involves Palmeiras facing Boca Juniors at Allianz Parque. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors online free in the US on Fubo]

Palmeiras have demonstrated a very solid set of displays to reach this round, which started with a first-place finish in their group. However, their draw in the initial leg required a bit of luck as they didn’t play at their usual level of performance.

Boca Juniors didn’t have a perfect tournament when it comes to on-the-field production, but they play the home matchup against this opponent in a way that should encourage them. They have eliminated Nacional in the round of 16 followed by Racing Club via penalty shootouts.

When will Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors be played?

Palmeiras will be defying Boca Juniors in the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, October 5. The game will be played at Allianz Parque.

Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors in the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and beIN SPORTS en Español are the other options.