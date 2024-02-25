Roma and Torino are set to go head-to-head in the upcoming Matchday 26 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Here, you can discover comprehensive details about this fixture, including information on how to catch the game on TV or through live streaming in your country.
Matchday 26 closes and without a doubt there will be a duel of great interest at the end. On one side it will be Roma, a team that is coming off a good week in which they managed to advance to the next round in the Europa League, after winning on penalties against a tough Feyenoord.
Now they are looking to continue getting points in Serie A with the aim of reaching the qualification positions for the Champions League. Their rivals will be Torino, who at the moment are 4 points away from the qualification positions for the international cups and will certainly look for a victory that will bring them closer.
Roma vs Torino: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (February 27)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 27)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 27)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (February 27)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 27)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 27)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Roma vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18 3, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium
International: Bet365
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: DStv App MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network