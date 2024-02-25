Roma vs Torino: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 26, 2024

Roma and Torino are set to go head-to-head in the upcoming Matchday 26 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Here, you can discover comprehensive details about this fixture, including information on how to catch the game on TV or through live streaming in your country.

[Watch Roma vs Torino for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 26 closes and without a doubt there will be a duel of great interest at the end. On one side it will be Roma, a team that is coming off a good week in which they managed to advance to the next round in the Europa League, after winning on penalties against a tough Feyenoord.

Now they are looking to continue getting points in Serie A with the aim of reaching the qualification positions for the Champions League. Their rivals will be Torino, who at the moment are 4 points away from the qualification positions for the international cups and will certainly look for a victory that will bring them closer.

Roma vs Torino: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (February 27)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 27)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 27)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (February 27)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 27)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 27)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Roma vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: DStv App MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network