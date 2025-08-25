Where to watch Inter Milan vs Torino live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Inter Milan will square off against Torino in Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Inter Milan vs Torino online in the US on Fubo]

Inter Milan kick off the season as one of the top title contenders after a 2024/2025 campaign that promised much but ended in heartbreak—falling short in the Coppa Italia, losing the Serie A crown, yet capping it with a stunning 5-0 victory over PSG in the Champions League final.

The Nerazzurri are eager to bounce back and make a statement from the first match, and their opening opponent, Torino, are aiming to turn heads after a largely quiet season, now stepping onto a bigger stage with loftier ambitions.

When will the Inter Milan vs Torino match be played?

Inter Milan host Torino in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Monday, August 25. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Giovanni Simeone of Torino – Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Inter Milan vs Torino: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter Milan vs Torino in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Inter Milan and Torino will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, FOX Deportes, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN.