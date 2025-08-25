Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Torino live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Inter Milan face Torino in Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter
© Maurizio Lagana/Getty ImagesAlessandro Bastoni of Inter

Inter Milan will square off against Torino in Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Inter Milan vs Torino online in the US on Fubo]

Inter Milan kick off the season as one of the top title contenders after a 2024/2025 campaign that promised much but ended in heartbreak—falling short in the Coppa Italia, losing the Serie A crown, yet capping it with a stunning 5-0 victory over PSG in the Champions League final.

The Nerazzurri are eager to bounce back and make a statement from the first match, and their opening opponent, Torino, are aiming to turn heads after a largely quiet season, now stepping onto a bigger stage with loftier ambitions.

Advertisement

When will the Inter Milan vs Torino match be played?

Inter Milan host Torino in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Monday, August 25. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Giovanni Simeone of Torino – Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Giovanni Simeone of Torino – Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Advertisement

Inter Milan vs Torino: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter Milan vs Torino in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Inter Milan and Torino will be broadcast live in the USA on FuboOther options: CBS Sports Network, FOX Deportes, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Hakan Calhanoglu breaks silence on Lautaro Martinez’s strong comments after Inter Milan’s Club World Cup exit
Soccer

Hakan Calhanoglu breaks silence on Lautaro Martinez’s strong comments after Inter Milan’s Club World Cup exit

Lautaro Martinez's salary at Inter Milan: How much does the striker earn?
Soccer

Lautaro Martinez's salary at Inter Milan: How much does the striker earn?

Where to watch Inter vs Fluminense live in the USA: FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Inter vs Fluminense live in the USA: FIFA Club World Cup 2025

McDavid's Oilers confirm special event for Stanley Cup Final rematch vs. Tkachuk's Panthers
NHL

McDavid's Oilers confirm special event for Stanley Cup Final rematch vs. Tkachuk's Panthers

Better Collective Logo