Where to watch Torino vs Juventus live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Torino receive Juventus in the Matchday 20 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the excitement, with full kickoff times and broadcast details provided here for both TV and streaming platforms.

Kenan Yildiz and Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus
© Valerio Pennicino/Getty ImagesKenan Yildiz and Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus

By Leonardo Herrera

Torino face off against Juventus in Matchday 20 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, promising an exciting showdown. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check the broadcast and streaming details to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Torino vs Juventus online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This weekend’s Turin Derby promises to deliver high stakes as Juventus and Torino clash in a crucial Serie A matchup. Juventus, aiming to rebound from a disappointing Supercoppa Italiana, remain favorites as they push for a coveted Champions League qualification spot.

On the other side, Torino, sitting 11th with 21 points, are just four points clear of the relegation zone and desperately need results to avoid being dragged into the survival battle. Without a doubt, a duel that promises to be exciting from start to finish.

When will the Torino vs Juventus match be played?

Torino take on Juventus in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, January 11. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Torino vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Torino vs Juventus in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Torino and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

