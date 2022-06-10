Finland will visit Romania in a game valid for Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League Group B3. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Leaders Finland will visit Romania seeking to remain at the top of the UEFA Nations League group B3 standings. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

The hosts' debut in this UEFA Nations League could not have been more disastrous: both games were clear defeats. While the Romanians were expected to fight for relegation rather than promotion to League A, the loss to Montenegro on Matchday 1 and then to Bosnia on Matchday 2 left them in a sticky situation. There are not many games in this group stage, there are only 6. So, with two losses, they need to start winning if they want to at least stay in League B.

In the case of Finland, they are, together with Bosnia, the two candidates to achieve first place and promotion. The first game between them was a draw, a somewhat more favorable result for Bosnia since the Finns played as locals. The second duel between the two will be key, but to get to that match in the best possible way, they must try to get as many points as possible.

Romania vs Finland: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Romania and Finland that will take place at the Stadionul Rapid-Giulești in Bucharest, Romania, will be played on Saturday, June 11 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Romania vs Finland: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Romania vs Finland

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Romania and Finland at Stadionul Rapid-Giulești in Bucharest, Romania will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: ViX.

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

