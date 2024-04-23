Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo is on the radar of two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Ronald Araujo has a $1 billion buy-out clause, but it’s doubtful Barcelona will get anywhere near that number for his services. The Uruguayan is considered one of the best defenders in the world and with Barcelona’s financial situation still not above water, the 25-year-old could be a bargaining chip.

Ronald Araujo has a contract with Barcelona until June of 2026, and has played 147 games for the Catalan giants, winning three titles during some pretty down years for the club.

According to Sport, Ronald Araujo has two major suitors for his services next season, and they are Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Ronald Araujo’s chances to leave Barcelona

At the moment it would seem very farfetched that Ronald Araujo leaves Barcelona for Manchester United. It can be said that Manchester United is in considerable worse shape than Barcelona.

Before Ronald Araujo can even entertain a move to England, he, along with many other targets, must see what happens regarding the manager and player personnel during the offseason.

Bayern Munich and Ronald Araujo could make better sense, as the club will most likely get a new coach and lose some members of its back line, Ronald Araujo would be an ideal fit for the German club, who could afford him, and leave Barcelona a hefty transfer fee.