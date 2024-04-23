Manchester City are reportedly open to letting one of their biggest names leave in the summer if they get the right offer.

Manchester City have a star-studded squad, but it looks like not all of their big-name players are considered untouchable. According to Football Insider, the Premier League side is open to selling Jack Grealish in the summer.

The report claims the 28-year-old is seen as a player who could help the club raise funds for other signings next season. The English international came off the bench most games this season, but he did play from the get-go in crucial fixtures.

Grealish made 33 appearances across all competitions this term, with only three goals and three assists. But while he made just nine starts in 17 Premier League matches, the winger made the starting lineup for big clashes such as the Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid and the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea.

Grealish played a pivotal role in City’s treble last season, but his production declined in the 2023-24. His last goal for the Sky Blues came in December, in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Jack Grealish has nothing but praise for Pep Guardiola

“I’ve had my own problems, even off the pitch, and he’s always spoken to me and been there for me,” Grealish said recently about Guardiola, via The Independent. “I think sometimes when he says stuff in the press like ‘when Jack trains, the better he’ll play’ – he said something like that – I just think a big meal can be made out of it but me and him have a great relationship and we get on really well. I’ve said before that he’s the best manager in the world in my opinion. I feel like I owed him a little bit. Going forward towards the end of the season in these big games, hopefully that’s what I can do.”

Grealish joined Manchester City for a then record €117.50 million fee from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. He eventually lived up to that price tag by contributing to the club’s historic season in the 2022-23, which is why many were surprised to see him struggle this term.

“I just think sometimes if you’re not playing and probably not up to it in training, in your own head you just don’t feel confident,” Grealish said. “Especially on the back of last year, I had such a good season. I was playing a lot and was one of the main players in the team and playing in all the games and all the important games.

“This year, at the start of the season I had a dead leg which kept me out for a month and then I didn’t play too often. I don’t think my form was the best and I wasn’t playing with a lot of confidence. In the new year, I had a few injuries again as well with my groin. Recently, obviously I haven’t scored yet, but I feel good, I feel fit and I feel like I’m playing with good confidence.”

Pep Guardiola shows public suport for Grealish

Despite the transfer rumors, fueled by the heated moment between Guardiola and Grealish after the goalless draw against Arsenal earlier this month, the City coach made it clear how highly he thinks of the winger.

“He has to demand from himself to get back where he was, especially last season, and all of the time at Aston Villa. I’m looking forward to give him minutes. Now he’s making steps to get to his best and that’s all. We need him, we need everyone and we need Jack,” Guardiola said. “He’s doing the steps to get back to his best level and now is competing with players at a high level. This is the only reason why. This season he was not like last season, but he’s getting better. This season, lately he’s getting better and we’re looking forward.”