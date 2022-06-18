One of Ronald Koeman's favorites might play a significant part in the future of Barcelona. In spite of the player's continued availability, the club is working on a deal to keep him with the club until 2025.

Barcelona acquired Memphis Depay via a Bosman transfer last summer when his Lyon contract expired. It was a promising start for the 2021/22 season for the Dutch international, who scored numerous important goals in the first few months.

Nevertheless, he suffered a dip in form halfway through the season, and Barcelona's interest in him subsequently decreased. Having lost his starting spot at Camp Nou in January's flurry of transfers, the 28-year-old has fallen behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

Although Depay signed a two-year contract last summer, he will enter the last year of his deal in two weeks. After the summer transfer window, the Dutchman would want to stay with the Catalans until the end of his career. His destiny, though, seems to be out of his hands, since Barcelona are apparently willing to sell him.

Memphis Depay likely to remain at Barcelona until 2025

Despite the fact that the "economic levers" would help relieve Barcelona's financial woes, the club still cannot afford to lose players as free agents. Depay's contract expires in July, therefore the Catalan outfit will be open to bids for the 28-year-old during the summer transfer market.

A number of Premier League teams are interested in acquiring the forward, with the latest rumors stating that Barca may soon receive an offer from Newcastle. When it comes to selling Depay, though, the Catalan giants are prepared to offer him a fresh three-year deal.

Negotiations with the 28-year-old will shortly be stepped up, and the club wants to strike a deal with him as soon as possible. If the bids from potential bidders aren't acceptable this summer, negotiations may come to an end quickly now that Depay is willing to remain at Camp Nou.

In the absence of any reasonable offers during the summer transfer window, according to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Xavi Hernandez will attempt to commit the 28-year-old attacker to 2025 with the club, as a result of fears about losing Depay as a free agent in 2023.