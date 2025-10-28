Ronaldo still trophyless with Al Nassr after King’s Cup exit: How many titles has Messi won with Inter Miami?

Cristiano Ronaldo missed another opportunity to claim an official title with Al Nassr following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Al Ittihad in the Round of 16 of the King’s Cup. The Portuguese forward’s elimination immediately shifts focus to the comparative silverware haul of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami.

Now navigating his fourth season with Al Nassr, Ronaldo has yet to win an official trophy. The team does remain in contention this season for the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Two. His only victory in a final came in the Arab Club Champions Cup, but this title isn’t officially recognized by the AFC or FIFA.

Meanwhile, since joining Inter Miami in July 2023, Messi has claimed two official titles: the Leagues Cup in August 2023, where Miami defeated Nashville in a nail-biting 10-9 penalty shootout, and the MLS Supporters’ Shield in October 2024, awarded to the regular season’s top team.

Inter Miami are still fighting for the MLS Cup for the remainder of their season, having secured a Game 1 win in the first round of the playoffs against Nashville. However, the Supporters’ Shield this season went to the Philadelphia Union, and the 2025 Leagues Cup was claimed by the Seattle Sounders, who defeated Messi and company 3-0 in the final.

Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s loss to Seattle Sounders at the 2025 Leagues Cup. (Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed chances with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has had several high-stakes opportunities to lift an official trophy with Al Nassr, but has failed to capture any of them. The most recent failure was a penalty shootout loss in the 2025 Saudi Super Cup to Al Ahli, after the match ended 1-1 in regulation. This came just after a crushing 4-1 defeat in the 2024 edition of the same competition against Al Hilal.

CR7’s other major chance at silverware with the Saudi side came in his very first final—the 2023-24 edition of the King’s Cup—where Al Nassr also fell on penalties, once again to rivals Al Hilal.

The solitary title Ronaldo has managed to win with Al Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup, where his brace secured a 2-1 win over Al Hilal. However, this title isn’t officially recognized by the AFC or FIFA, meaning it is officially categorized as an exhibition tournament.

Lionel Messi’s missed opportunities with Inter Miami

On the side of Lionel Messi, the Argentine has also had a few high-profile chances to add to his trophy haul with Inter Miami. The most recent miss was the tough 3-0 defeat to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup Final.

Messi had another shot at silverware earlier in his tenure when Inter Miami reached the US Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo. However, the team ultimately fell 2-1 in that match, as Messi was unavailable due to an injury that kept him completely sidelined for the contest.