Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr while Messi nets brace for Inter Miami: Where does the 1,000-goal race stand?

The legendary pursuit of 1,000 career goals continues, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi delivering recent scoring displays for their respective clubs. Ronaldo found the net for Al Nassr against Al-Hazm, while Messi countered with a brace for Inter Miami against Nashville, keeping the historic chase alive and thrilling.

Both superstars continue to pile up goals and shatter records at their respective clubs, reinforcing their status as the two greatest goalscorers in soccer history. However, the former Real Madrid icon currently holds a significant advantage over the Barcelona legend in the race for the unprecedented milestone.

The Portuguese superstar boasts a brilliant career résumé defined by trophies and, most notably, a seemingly endless torrent of goals. Cristiano Ronaldo now has 950 career goals and stands just 50 tallies away from reaching the mythical 1,000-goal mark—a feat never before accomplished in the modern game.

In contrast, Lionel Messi has dazzled fans across Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and the Argentine National Team. Messi has amassed 891 career goals and needs 59 more to draw even with Ronaldo’s current tally.

Lionel Messi celebrates with Luis Suarez after scoring Inter Miami’s first goal. (Getty Images)

Ronaldo’s numbers at Al Nassr

Following his departure from Manchester United in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the soccer world by signing with Al Nassr on December 30, 2022, a move that effectively launched the Saudi Pro League into the global spotlight.

The Portuguese star is currently competing in his third seasonwith the side, having joined the roster halfway through his initial stint. Overall, the forward has accumulated 113 appearances for Al Nassr, in which he has netted 106 goals and registered 21 assists.

Despite the superstar’s elite goal-per-game output, he has yet to secure an official league championship with the Saudi outfit. To date in the current Saudi Pro League season, Ronaldo has participated in eight fixtures, racking up seven goals and contributing two assists.

Messi’s production at Inter Miami

Upon joining in mid-2023 following his spell with PSG, Lionel Messi has taken part in 82 official contests for Inter Miami. During that stretch, he tallied 71 scores, logged 37 assists, and claimed the Florida side’s initial two championships: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the MLS Supporters’ Shield.

This season alone, Messi has amassed 39 goals and 19 goal-contributing passes across every tournament, including MLS league play, Concacaf Champions Cup, Club World Cup, Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, he secured the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals and is a strong candidate to win the MVP and be the first player in league history to win the award back-to-back.