How old will Messi and Ronaldo be when their respective Inter Miami and Al Nassr contracts expire?

Inter Miami officially confirmed that Lionel Messi has extended his contract, ensuring his continued presence in Major League Soccer and cementing his professional playing career for the coming years. This commitment, coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo’s prior contract extension with Saudi side Al Nassr, means the soccer world can breathe easy, as both global superstars will remain on the pitch for a few more seasons.

According to an official statement from Inter Miami, Messi’s new deal is slated to run through 2028. At the time of expiration, the Argentine maestro will be 41 years old. Meanwhile, Al Nassr has CR7 locked up until mid-2027, which means the Portuguese legend is set to compete professionally until he turns 42.

The next major challenge for both players is the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While Messi has not yet confirmed his participation with Argentina, the fact that the tournament will be co-hosted across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada could be a significant factor for the captain. Should Messi take the field, he would break a record by becoming the only player to compete in six World Cups, a milestone Cristiano Ronaldo also has within reach.

On Ronaldo’s side, Portugal are on the verge of qualifying for the prestigious tournament. With only two matches remaining in the qualifying campaign, the Portuguese team needs just one point to punch their ticket, which would give Ronaldo the opportunity to match Messi’s record of six career World Cup appearances.

Messi’s numbers at Inter Miami

Since his arrival in mid-2023 as a free agent after his stint with PSG, Lionel Messi has played a total of 82 official matches in an Inter Miami jersey. In that time frame, he has scored 71 goals, registered 37 assists, and also won the first two titles in the club’s history: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the MLS Supporters’ Shield.

So far this season, Messi has accumulated 43 goals and 37 goal passes, summing his appearances in MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Club World Cup, and Leagues Cup.

Furthermore, he secured the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals and is a strong candidate to win the MVP and be the first player in league history to win the award back-to-back.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s statistics at Al Nassr

Following his contentious departure from Manchester United in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the soccer world by signing with Al Nassr on December 30, 2022, effectively launching the Saudi Pro League into the global spotlight. His arrival in Saudi Arabia generated a massive seismic shift, spurring a flood of other international stars to follow his path.

Ronaldo is currently playing in what will be his third full season with Al Nassr, after having joined the club midway through his first campaign. In total, the Portuguese registers 113 matches with Al Nassr, where he has scored 105 goals and provided 21 assists.

Despite the superstar’s prolific scoring rate, he has yet to secure an official trophy with the Saudi club. To date, CR7 and Al Nassr have suffered three consecutive final defeats, highlighting the club’s challenge in translating individual brilliance into collective silverware.