Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has come to his defense after the Portugal captain had a public spat with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Her statement seems like she's comparing the Dutchman's treatment of her brother to the crucifixion of Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw no action in Manchester United's midweek's stunning 2-0 win over Tottenham and left the field early after it became evident he wouldn't be going on. The veteran superstar was thus left off the Red Devils' roster to play Chelsea on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old has been exercising alone at Carrington after being cut from Erik ten Hag's matchday squad for this weekend's matchup with the Blues, which ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw. Despite rumors to the contrary, the Old Trafford boss has recently revealed that he expects the striker to finish the season at the club.

The story between the two is something reminiscent of a telenovela. Although he is widely regarded as one of the best players of the previous two decades, CR7 is being relegated to the substitute's bench. Due to Anthony Martial's injury, the Dutchman is presently favoring Marcus Rashford in the starting lineup.

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro claims Erik ten Hag is 'crucifying' Cristiano like Jesus Christ

Katia Aveiro, one of Cristiano Ronaldo's sisters, has resorted to Instagram to vent about her brother's struggles. She even went as far as comparing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's treatment at the hands of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to that of Jesus Christ on the cross.

"No one who was born to shine by the hands of God will be undone by someone who has never worn his shoes. He is and will be history. There is a verse in the bible that says: ‘This man was handed over to you by God’s deliberate plan and foreknowledge; and you, with the help of wicked men, put him to death by nailing him to the cross'.

"He fulfilled the promise he made as a 13-year-old boy to his mum and siblings. This is the one whose accent was made fun of and who was mocked over his alcoholic dad. I feel privileged to have been born in the same family as this marvelous human being", she wrote, referencing a biblical passage while posting a picture of her and her sibling.

In addition, even Elma Aveiro, Cristiano's oldest sister, took to social media to express her outrage after her brother went off the field early for Manchester United during their match against Spurs. She said that 'karma exists' and that the ex-Ajax coach should remember that 'God never sleeps'. The 49-year-old has been vocal about her brother's situation in England before, even indicating that she would be ok with Ten Hag being fired.