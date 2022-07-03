Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly requested to quit Manchester United if an acceptable offer comes his way. If the Portuguese veteran cuts relations with the Red Devils, new manager Erik ten Hag will put pressure on the club to find a surprise replacement.

If Manchester United get the right offer during the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he would prefer to leave this summer, according to The Times. There would be no UEFA Champions League games for the veteran for the first time in 20 years if he stays at Manchester United.

The Champions League all-time leading scorer doesn't want to spend a season in the Europa League after winning Europe's top club tournament five times. The forward's representative, Jorge Mendes, will make a formal request to Manchester United, asking them to release the player if an UCL team interested in signing him makes a reasonable offer.

With the news that CR7 could not be playing for Red Devils next season, Erik ten Hag has been dealt a major setback ahead of his first season in charge. The departure of Edinson Cavani and the acquisitions of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez by their strong rivals - Manchester City and Liverpool – might leave United scrambling.

Erik ten Hag wants Anthony as successor to Ronaldo

Manager Erik ten Hag is exploring a new striker, even though it is evident that Manchester United do not want to trade the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. In addition, the 37-year-old Portuguese international has limited choices in terms of teams that can pay him.

According to the publication, a meeting between the player and Erik ten Hag is scheduled for Monday when it's just about the time that the player is starting his pre-season workouts again.

There, Ten Hag will determine whether or not his striker is willing to fulfill his contractual obligations. However, no matter the outcome, the Dutch coach has already told the club to speed up their chase for Ajax's Antony who is viewed as the successor to Ronaldo despite his position as a winger, according to The Mirror.

There are rumors that the 22-year-old would want to reunite with his former coach in England. Lisandro Martinez might be on his way to United from Ajax this summer when the Eredivisie side loses several of its best players. Antony is now valued at £69 million, according to reports, but Ten Hag will put pressure on the Old Trafford officials to complete a deal if -.