Rosario Central will host recently crowned champions River Plate for Matchday 23 of the 2021 Liga Profesional. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Recently crowned champions River Plate will visit Rosario Central for Matchday 23 of the 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional.

El Millonario are coming to this match after defeating Racing 4-0 at El Monumental, a triumph that sealed their title with three matches left to the end of the tournament. However, Marcelo Gallardo’s men will try to not relax to extend their seven-match winning streak.

Meanwhile, Rosario Central are coming to this match with two triumphs in a row. The home side defeated 3-1 Atletico Tucuman and 4-1 Colon in their last matches. However, the team is in the 13th place of the standings.

Rosario Central vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Dr. Lisandro de la Torre

Rosario Central vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

Rosario Central vs River Plate: Storylines

So far, Rosario Central and River Plate have faced each other in 150 matches. River have won 78 times, while Rosario have won 30 matches and they have drawn 42 games. In their last match, River won 3-0 in February.

How to watch or live stream Rosario Central vs River Plate in the US

The match between Rosario Central and River Plate for the Matchday 23 of the 2021 Liga Profesional to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by Paramount+ and FuboTV. You can also watch it on TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV.

Rosario Central vs River Plate: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, River Plate are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -105, while Rosario Central have odds of +230. A tie would end up in a +260 payout.

FanDuel Rosario Central +230 Tie +260 River Plate -105

*Odds by FanDuel