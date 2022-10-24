Chelsea will visit Salzburg for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Salzburg vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Salzburg will receive Chelsea for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The end of the group stage of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League is approaching and, little by little, who will be qualified are defined. Two teams with chances of accessing the next round are precisely these two. Salzburg have performed more than acceptable in the first four games, winning one game and drawing 3.

However, they have two very tough games ahead of them, one of which is precisely this one against Chelsea (the other will be against AC Milan): The “Blues” had a bad start in the Champions League, but with the two wins in a row against AC Milan they obtained the leadership and now they are looking to secure qualification.

Salzburg vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Salzburg will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 5:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 11:45 PM

Iran: 8:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Japan: 1:45 AM (October 26)

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Senegal: 4:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 26)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Tunisia: 4:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UAE: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Salzburg vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 4

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

