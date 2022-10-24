Salzburg will receive Chelsea for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The end of the group stage of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League is approaching and, little by little, who will be qualified are defined. Two teams with chances of accessing the next round are precisely these two. Salzburg have performed more than acceptable in the first four games, winning one game and drawing 3.
However, they have two very tough games ahead of them, one of which is precisely this one against Chelsea (the other will be against AC Milan): The “Blues” had a bad start in the Champions League, but with the two wins in a row against AC Milan they obtained the leadership and now they are looking to secure qualification.
Salzburg vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Salzburg will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Cameroon: 5:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 11:45 PM
Iran: 8:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Japan: 1:45 AM (October 26)
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 26)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 26)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Senegal: 4:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 26)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 26)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Tunisia: 4:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UAE: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Salzburg vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: BlueSport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 4
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN.com