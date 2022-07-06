Matchday 7 of the 2022 Argentine Liga Profesional will bring us a must-watch derby between San Lorenzo de Almagro and Boca Juniors. Here, you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time, TV channel in the US to watch 2022 Argentine Liga Profesional in the US

Familiar foes meet on Matchday 7 of the 2022 Argentine Liga Profesional when San Lorenzo de Almagro welcome Boca Juniors to Estadio Pedro Bidegain. Here, take a look at the date and kick-off time. To watch this exciting derby in the US, tune in to Fanatiz (7-day free trial).

Both teams head into this game aiming to get back on track. While the Cuervos come from a controversial road defeat to Barracas Central, the Xeneize aim to bounce back after a string of bad results that cost Sebastian Battaglia his job. Before a painful Copa Libertadores exit at the hands of Corinthians, Boca lost two consecutive league games at La Bombonera.

On the other hand, the hosts have lost just once this season but they struggled to pick up victories (W1 D4 L1). San Lorenzo, however, have the edge on Boca in the all-time series (W74 D50 L65). El Ciclon have yet to win a home game this year, so this could be a great opportunity to do so.

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors: Date

San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors will face each other on Saturday, July 9 at Estadio Pedro Bidegain in Buenos Aires. Ruben Dario Insua’s men are currently 15th in the Liga Profesional standings with 7 points, two shy of the visitors, who are 9th.

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors in the US

The derby between San Lorenzo de Almagro and Boca Juniors on Matchday 7 of the 2022 Argentine Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Fanatiz (7-day free trial). Other options: ViX, AFA Play, TyC Sports Internacional.