Santos Laguna and Monterrey clash off at the Estadio Nuevo Corona in a match for the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Santos Laguna will meet Monterrey at the Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon, in the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Torneo Apertura soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their 63rd overall meeting. Expectedly, Monterrey are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 23 occasions so far; Santos Laguna have grabbed a triumph 17 times to this day, and a great number of 22 matches has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 10, 2022, when Monterrey won with a final result of 1-0 at home, at the Estadio BBVA in Guadaloupe in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 1 game between Santos Laguna and Monterrey will be played on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon.

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Santos Laguna vs Monterrey in Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022

The game to be played between Santos Laguna and Monterrey on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Monterrey anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022 Liga MX Apertura game between Santos Laguna vs Monterrey but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.