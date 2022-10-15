Santos Laguna and Toluca will face each other for a place in the semifinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 quarterfinals. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Santos Laguna will host Toluca for the second leg match of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this soccer match such as the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

The hosts are coming to this match after losing 3-4 in the first leg match, and they haven’t been able to win a match against Toluca this year. They have lost all their three matches, but this will be the first game on home soil for them.

Meanwhile, Toluca will try to take advantage of their win and get into the semifinals. However, despite the result, they’re not coming as favorites, especially after Santos’ great tournament during the regular season.

Santos Laguna vs Toluca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Estadio Nuevo Corona

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Santos Laguna vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Santos Laguna vs Toluca: Storylines and head-to-head

There’s a lot of parity between these two teams. They have faced each other 69 times, with Santos Laguna winning 24 of those matches, and Tigres winning 27 encounters. They have drawn on 18 occasions.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Toluca in the US

The second leg match between Santos Laguna and Toluca to be played on Sunday, October 16, at Estadio Nuevo Corona, will be broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US). Other options: Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus.

Santos Laguna vs Toluca: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to Draft Kings, Santos Laguna are the favorites to win the match with odds of -135. Meanwhile, Toluca have odds of +310. A draw would pay +295.

DraftKings Santos Laguna -135 Draw +295 Toluca +310

*Odds by DraftKings