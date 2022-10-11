Boca Juniors will visit Sarmiento for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Sarmiento will host Boca Juniors for the Matchday 25 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

Boca Juniors are the current leaders of this 2022 Argentine League. After starting the semester in a very bad way, even being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16, Ibarra's team has been improving their performances until they are leaders. Obviously, with such a small points difference, they need the victory to keep it that way until the end.

Sarmiento at this point can only fight for one goal, which is to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana. Although the relegation has been an inconvenience for much of the semester, it would seem that they will not have major inconveniences to save themselves from it. That is why they will seek to qualify for the international tournament, for which of course they need to obtain points.

Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Sarmiento will play against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 24 of the 2022 Argentine League this Wednesday, October 12 at the Eva Peron Stadium in Junin, Argentina.

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1:30

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Ecuador: 2:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ViX

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN2, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: ViX, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Ecuador: ViX

Germany: sportsdigital

International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play, Onefootball

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, Star +

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Switzerland: sportsdigital

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount + (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+

