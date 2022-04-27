Sarmiento and River Plate clash at Eva Perón de Junín Stadium on Matchday 13 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Sarmiento vs River Plate: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream for Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

Sarmiento and River Plate will face each other at Eva Perón de Junin Stadium on Matchday 13 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here is all the detailed information about this Argentine League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free-trial).

Despite being one of the weakest teams in the tournament, the hosts are making a great campaign. Sarmiento have not lost in five games and are positioned fifth in the standings with 21 points. The team led by Israel Damonte has to win and wait for some results to know if it has a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

On the flip side, River Plate are second in the standings with 23 points and must defeat Sarmiento to secure a playoff spot. El Millonario have lost one of its last five games and in its last Copa de la Liga Profesional match tied 1-1 with Atletico Tucuman. In addition, before playing against Sarmiento, River Plate will face Colo-Colo on Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

Sarmiento vs River Plate: Date

Sarmiento and River Plate will meet at Eva Perón de Junín Stadium on Saturday, April 30, on Matchday 13 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Sarmiento vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Sarmiento vs River Plate

The game to be played between Sarmiento and River Plate on Matchday 13 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free-trial). Other options: ViX.