River Plate want to secure their place in the next phase of the Copa de la Liga when they visit tough Sarmiento for Matchday 13. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

The team led by Marcelo Gallardo is second in the standings, so for now they would be qualifying without problems for the next phase of this Copa de la Liga. They have the possibility of overtaking Racing, the leaders, although for this they would have to win their two games and hope that "La Academia" loses both. A much more feasible goal is to secure their place in the next phase, and for that they must win this game.

Sarmiento are one of the great surprises that this Copa de la Liga has had. When it was thought that the team from Junín would try to fight for permanence this season, not only have they already moved away from the relegation zone, but they have the same points as Argentinos (although worse goal difference) last classified to the final phase, so both teams will surely fight until the end to be among the best four in Zone 1.

Sarmiento vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Eva Peron Stadium, Junin, Argentina

Sarmiento vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Sarmiento vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

River Plate are the team that Sarmiento faced the most times in their entire history in the first division. A total of 12 games in which they have not gone very well as the "Millonarios" have shown a vast superiority, winning in 8 of those 12 games, while the "Verdes" have only been able to win 1 time. The remaining 3 games have, of course, been draws.

The last game between the two was for Matchday 9 of the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion, River won 2-1 with goals from Carrascal and Perez, while Alanis scored for Sarmiento. The only victory of the Junin team was in the Metropolitano 1982, by 3-1.

How to watch or live stream Sarmiento vs River Plate in the US

The game that Sarmiento and River Plate will this Saturday, April 23 at the Eva Peron Stadium for the Matchday 13 of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.

Sarmiento vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -200 odds, while Sarmiento have +525. A tie would finish in a +320 payout.

