Sassuolo will face AS Roma for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AS Roma will visit Sassuolo in what will be the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

After the defeat in the “Derby della Capitale” against Lazio, AS Roma were far from the top of the standings, and at the moment they remain in a position to qualify for the Europa League with 25 points. Of course, this team aspires to get higher and that is why in this game he will look for a victory that allows him to climb positions.

The locals, Sassuolo, are far from the last positions at the moment, although of course that could change if the results are not the best. They are 9 points above Cremonese, the last ones who would be losing the category, but 9 below Udinese, who are qualifying for the Conference League. Without a doubt, they will seek to obtain points that will allow them to fight for qualification and not approach the relegation zone.

Sassuolo vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Sassuolo will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Wednesday, November 9 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (November 10)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 6:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (November 10)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (November 10)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (November 10)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (November 10)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (November 10)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (November 10)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Sassuolo vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Racing

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: Sports Channels, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 12, Blue Zoom, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Sports+, ESPN+, ESPN Sports

