AS Roma will visit Sassuolo in what will be the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
After the defeat in the “Derby della Capitale” against Lazio, AS Roma were far from the top of the standings, and at the moment they remain in a position to qualify for the Europa League with 25 points. Of course, this team aspires to get higher and that is why in this game he will look for a victory that allows him to climb positions.
The locals, Sassuolo, are far from the last positions at the moment, although of course that could change if the results are not the best. They are 9 points above Cremonese, the last ones who would be losing the category, but 9 below Udinese, who are qualifying for the Conference League. Without a doubt, they will seek to obtain points that will allow them to fight for qualification and not approach the relegation zone.
Sassuolo vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Sassuolo will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Wednesday, November 9 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (November 10)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Cameroon: 6:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (November 10)
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Japan: 2:30 AM (November 10)
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (November 10)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (November 10)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Qatar: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Senegal: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (November 10)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
South Korea: 2:30 AM (November 10)
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 8:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM
Tunisia: 5:30 PM
Uganda: 8:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Sassuolo vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App
Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Racing
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: Sports Channels, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 12, Blue Zoom, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Sports+, ESPN+, ESPN Sports